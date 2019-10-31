HBC's minority shareholders to oppose privatization bid

TORONTO — The proposed privatization of the Hudson Bay Company could be at risk after a large group of minority shareholders say they intend to vote the deal approved by the retailer’s board.

The Catalyst Capital Group Inc. says it and other HBC shareholders that control a 28.24 per cent stake of the company’s common shares plan to vote against the proposal.

HBC’s board agreed to a sweetened privatization bid last week from a group of shareholders led by the company’s executive chairman Richard Baker.

They planned to pay $10.30 per share in cash — up from a previous offer of $9.45 per share.

Catalyst and activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management both opposed the initial offer.

Catalyst partner Gabriel de Alba says in a statement that the agreement between the company and Baker is “fundamentally conflicted.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HBC)

