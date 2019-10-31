Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
HBC's minority shareholders to oppose privatization bid
TORONTO — The proposed privatization of the Hudson Bay Company could be at risk after a large group of minority shareholders say they intend to vote the deal approved by the retailer’s board.
The Catalyst Capital Group Inc. says it and other HBC shareholders that control a 28.24 per cent stake of the company’s common shares plan to vote against the proposal.
HBC’s board agreed to a sweetened privatization bid last week from a group of shareholders led by the company’s executive chairman Richard Baker.
They planned to pay $10.30 per share in cash — up from a previous offer of $9.45 per share.
Catalyst and activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management both opposed the initial offer.
Catalyst partner Gabriel de Alba says in a statement that the agreement between the company and Baker is “fundamentally conflicted.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:HBC)
The Canadian Press
