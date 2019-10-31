Ghastly rain, howling winds in the GTA on Halloween

Halloween is here, but the wicked weather is set to put a damper on one of the most important days on a kid’s calendar.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada remains in effect for the GTA including Toronto, with “significant rain and gusty winds expected.”

The national weather agency said around 15-30 millimetres of rain are expected on Thursday, with the heaviest rain expected this afternoon and into the early evening. Strong windy gusts of 70-80 km/h are possible tonight and into Friday morning.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said the GTA has already received 20 millimetres of rain, with another 20 millimetres in store for Thursday. Around trick-or-treating time, the temperature will hover around 12 C but the rain will continue.

According to Envrironment Canada, the temperature will drop to 1 C overnight.

With the weather conditions, trick-or-treaters will be especially at-risk on Halloween night. Officials are reminding drivers to pay extra attention on the roads, and for trick-or-treaters and their parents to take extra care when crossing the streets.

Happy Halloween. It should be no surprise that kids will be out having fun tonight. Take extra care when driving in neighbourhoods and go slow. Parents talk with your trick or treaters about road safety before heading out — TPS Traffic Services

While Halloween is going ahead as planned in the GTA, officials in Montreal are advising trick-or-treaters to move their candy hunt to Friday due to the wet and windy weather expected across Eastern Canada.