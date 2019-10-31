Loading articles...

The Gravy Train Episode 2: Ford elected Mayor

Last Updated Oct 31, 2019 at 5:44 am EDT

Mayoral candidate Rob Ford with his campaign manager, Nick Kouvalis. PHOTO: Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail

The controversial and victorious campaign of Rob Ford as mayor is the focus of episode 2 of The Gravy Train.

Host Jordan Heath-Rawlings speaks with the man credited with getting Ford elected mayor, Nick Kouvalis, about their strategy and the birth of the campaign’s slogan “Stop the Gravy Train.”

George Smitherman, the runner-up to Ford in the mayoral race, also reflects on the campaign and what he could have done differently, 10 years removed.

Listen to second episode, City Hall, here:

Watch some of the moments captured by CityNews cameras after Rob Ford won the Toronto Mayoral election:

March 25, 2010: Rob Ford Enters Mayoral Race

You can find more details on some of the events referenced in the podcast in the stories below, originally published during Ford’s mayoral campaign:

June 17, 2010: Rob Ford Speaks Out After Report Claims He Offered To Buy Man OxyContin

August 19, 2010: Rob Ford Reveals Details Of Arrest In Fla. 11 Yrs. Ago

August 24, 2010: Rob Ford Surges Ahead In Mayor Polls

Oct. 26, 2010: Ford Rode The Gravy Train All The Way To City Hall

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:19 AM
Eerily quiet this #halloween2019 morning on all the major routes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
Happy Halloween! We’ve had 20mm rain at #Toronto YYZ with another 20mm to go BUT at least it will be mild for the T…
Latest Weather
Read more