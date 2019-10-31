The Gravy Train Episode 2: Ford elected Mayor

The controversial and victorious campaign of Rob Ford as mayor is the focus of episode 2 of The Gravy Train.

Host Jordan Heath-Rawlings speaks with the man credited with getting Ford elected mayor, Nick Kouvalis, about their strategy and the birth of the campaign’s slogan “Stop the Gravy Train.”

George Smitherman, the runner-up to Ford in the mayoral race, also reflects on the campaign and what he could have done differently, 10 years removed.

Listen to second episode, City Hall, here:

Watch some of the moments captured by CityNews cameras after Rob Ford won the Toronto Mayoral election:

March 25, 2010: Rob Ford Enters Mayoral Race

You can find more details on some of the events referenced in the podcast in the stories below, originally published during Ford’s mayoral campaign:

June 17, 2010: Rob Ford Speaks Out After Report Claims He Offered To Buy Man OxyContin

August 19, 2010: Rob Ford Reveals Details Of Arrest In Fla. 11 Yrs. Ago

August 24, 2010: Rob Ford Surges Ahead In Mayor Polls

Oct. 26, 2010: Ford Rode The Gravy Train All The Way To City Hall