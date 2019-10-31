Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Gravy Train Episode 2: Ford elected Mayor
by News Staff
Posted Oct 31, 2019 5:22 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 31, 2019 at 5:44 am EDT
Mayoral candidate Rob Ford with his campaign manager, Nick Kouvalis. PHOTO: Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail
The controversial and victorious campaign of Rob Ford as mayor is the focus of episode 2 of The Gravy Train.
Host Jordan Heath-Rawlings speaks with the man credited with getting Ford elected mayor, Nick Kouvalis, about their strategy and the birth of the campaign’s slogan “Stop the Gravy Train.”
George Smitherman, the runner-up to Ford in the mayoral race, also reflects on the campaign and what he could have done differently, 10 years removed.
Listen to second episode, City Hall, here:
Watch some of the moments captured by CityNews cameras after Rob Ford won the Toronto Mayoral election:
March 25, 2010:
Rob Ford Enters Mayoral Race
You can find more details on some of the events referenced in the podcast in the stories below, originally published during Ford’s mayoral campaign:
June 17, 2010:
Rob Ford Speaks Out After Report Claims He Offered To Buy Man OxyContin
August 19, 2010:
Rob Ford Reveals Details Of Arrest In Fla. 11 Yrs. Ago
August 24, 2010:
Rob Ford Surges Ahead In Mayor Polls
Oct. 26, 2010:
Ford Rode The Gravy Train All The Way To City Hall
