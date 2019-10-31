Loading articles...

The Gravy Train Episode 1: Ford takes on Toronto city council

Last Updated Oct 31, 2019 at 5:42 am EDT

The Gravy Train podcast first episode follows the Fords’ first taste of politics along with Rob Ford’s first 10 years on city council as the councillor for Etobicoke North.

Host and writer Jordan Heath-Rawlings sets the stage of what life was like on city council with Rob through interviews with other councillors including Joe Mihevic, Gord Perks and Karen Stintz.

Listen to first episode, Suburbs, here:

Watch some of the moments captured by CityNews cameras during Ford’s time as a city councillor:

You can find more details on some of the events referenced in the podcast in the stories below, originally published during Ford’s time on the city council:

June 29, 2000: Councillor Rob Ford Under Fire Over AIDS Comments

March 6, 2008: Rob Ford Refuses To Publicly Apologize Over Asian Comments

May 12, 2008: Charges Of Domestic Assault Withdrawn Against Councillor Rob Ford

 

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:19 AM
Eerily quiet this #halloween2019 morning on all the major routes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
Happy Halloween! We’ve had 20mm rain at #Toronto YYZ with another 20mm to go BUT at least it will be mild for the T…
Latest Weather
Read more