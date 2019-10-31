The Gravy Train Episode 1: Ford takes on Toronto city council

The Gravy Train podcast first episode follows the Fords’ first taste of politics along with Rob Ford’s first 10 years on city council as the councillor for Etobicoke North.

Host and writer Jordan Heath-Rawlings sets the stage of what life was like on city council with Rob through interviews with other councillors including Joe Mihevic, Gord Perks and Karen Stintz.

Listen to first episode, Suburbs, here:

Watch some of the moments captured by CityNews cameras during Ford’s time as a city councillor:

You can find more details on some of the events referenced in the podcast in the stories below, originally published during Ford’s time on the city council:

