Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 2.80 cents at $5.0460 a bushel; Dec. corn off 1.80 cents at $3.8560 bushel; Dec. oats was up 2 cents at $2.98 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 3.80 cents at 9.1340 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .55 cent at $1.1315 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .25 cent at $1.4528 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .52 cent at .6440 a pound.

The Associated Press

