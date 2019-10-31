Emergency exercises to be staged this weekend at Union Station

One of the largest joint emergency exercises involving Toronto first reponders is set to take place this weekend at the busiest transit hub in the country.

Metrolinx, in partnership with Toronto Paramedic, Police and Fire Services, will stage the exericse at Union Station starting late Saturday night and ending early Sunday morning.

The provincial transit agency says during the simulation, the public may see a number of emergency vehicles and first responders in and around the station as well as 150 volunteers pretending to be seriously injured while acting out the response protocol.

While all GO Transit, UP Express, VIA Rail and TTC services will continue to operate, there will be a some temporary road and sidewalk closures around Union Station during the exercise.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid calling 9-1-1 as the planned exercise is being conducted during the early morning hours. Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call Transit Safety Dispatch at 1-877-297-0642.

Metrolinx says the object of the exercise is to ensure that staff and first-reponders are ready in the event of any type of critical incident at the station.

The agency says similar emergency simulations conducted in April 2017 and September 2018 have helped improve emergency responsiveness in worst-case scenarios.