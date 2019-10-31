Loading articles...

Divisive UK House of Commons speaker John Bercow bows out

The Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow speaks to lawmakers during an election debate in the House of Commons, London, Monday Oct. 28, 2019. Lawmakers on Monday rejected Johnson's call for a December national election, in the hope of breaking the political deadlock over Brexit. (Jessica Taylor/House of Commons via AP)

LONDON — It’s last or-derrrs for John Bercow.

The speaker of Britain’s House of Commons has become a global celebrity for his loud ties, even louder voice and star turn at the centre of Britain’s Brexit drama. On Thursday he is stepping down after 10 years in the job.

Some lawmakers are sad to see him go, but others are delighted. With his innovative interpretation of the role, Bercow has become a hero to Brexit opponents, a villain to its advocates and a thorn in the side of Britain’s Conservative government.

Bercow biographer Sebastian Whale says “he is a speaker for the times. He’s divisive, abrasive and controversial.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Bercow had been “a great servant of this Parliament and this House of Commons,” even if they didn’t always see eye-to-eye.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:05 AM
WB 401 Express ramp to the 404, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:11 AM
As of 6am (Oct 31) #Toronto GTA getting a break from the heavier rain BUT don’t be tricked... rain returns later th…
Latest Weather
Read more