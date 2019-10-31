Loading articles...

Costumed revelers to kick of 46th NYC Halloween parade

Revelers gather before the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Tens of thousands of costumed revelers are set to march in New York City’s 46th annual Village Halloween Parade.

The mile and a half parade kicks off Thursday night in Greenwich Village at Spring Street and proceeds up Sixth Avenue to West 15th Street.

This year’s parade features hundreds of Wild Things-themed puppets and more than 50 music bands, dancers and artists. The parade, which is open to anyone wearing a costume, began in 1973 with a puppeteer marching with his family and grew into a televised extravaganza.

The New York Police Department reports it’s on “heightened vigilance” to keep everyone safe despite saying there were no credible threats.

The Associated Press






Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Guelph Line - two left lanes now blocked. The right lane has reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @rcp982: @CarlHLam @680NEWSweather @TRCA_HQ @680NEWS Here’s the view of Niagara Falls from my room🤷🏻‍♂️
Latest Weather
Read more