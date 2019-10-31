Loading articles...

Carlsberg sees strong sales in Asia and Western Europe

COPENHAGEN — Danish brewer Carlsberg says its net revenue rose 5.3% to 18.5 billion kroner ($2.8 billion) in the third quarter on the back of strong sales in Asia and Western Europe.

CEO Cees ‘t Hart said Thursday the Asia region continued “its very good performance” and sales in western Europe were “solid” despite “the very warm and dry summer last year.”

Carlsberg didn’t publish net income figures for the three-month period but reiterated its recently lifted operating profit growth outlook which was expected at around 150 million kroner ($22.3 million), up from a previous expectation of 100 million kroner.

It also said it had signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 25% of Cambrew, one of Cambodia’s largest breweries.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:19 AM
Eerily quiet this #halloween2019 morning on all the major routes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
Happy Halloween! We’ve had 20mm rain at #Toronto YYZ with another 20mm to go BUT at least it will be mild for the T…
Latest Weather
Read more