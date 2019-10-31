Loading articles...

Body of British backpacker missing in Cambodia found

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodian officials say the body of a British backpacker missing for more than a week has been found at sea dozens of miles (kilometres) from the island where she disappeared.

The police chief for Preah Sihanouk province, Maj. Gen. Chuon Narin, said the body of 21-year-old Amelia Bambridge was discovered Thursday in the Gulf of Thailand northwest of Koh Rong, where she disappeared after attending a beach party on the night of Oct. 23.

It was found near another island, Koh Chhlam, close to Cambodia’s maritime border with Thailand.

The Facebook page of Cambodia’s deputy navy chief also reported the discovery.

Bambridge’s bag with money and a cellphone was found on a rock near the edge of the ocean on Koh Rong.

The Associated Press

