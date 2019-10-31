Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Anxious students feeling pinch amid Chicago teachers' strike
by Kathleen Foody, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 31, 2019 11:15 am EDT
Striking Chicago Teachers Union members and their supporters march west on Roosevelt Road from Clark Street to Halsted Street in Chicago on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Chicago's mayor refused to grant striking teachers demands to add school days making up for two weeks of classes canceled by the walkout. The union's elected delegates voted Wednesday night to accept a tentative agreement with the district but said they won't end a strike without a commitment to make up classroom time from Mayor Lori Lightfoot. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP)
CHICAGO — Deadlines that could affect both Chicago students and striking teachers are looming over talks to resolve a walkout that has cancelled classes for 11 days in the nation’s third-largest school district.
High school students are trying to meet Friday deadlines to submit early applications to colleges without access to their teachers or counsellors, while athletic teams have been prevented from participating in playoff games.
Chicago’s teachers union voted to approve a tentative contract agreement with city officials Wednesday but refused to end a strike that has cancelled two weeks of classes unless the city’s mayor adds school days to cover that lost time.
Teachers, meanwhile, could lose health insurance coverage at the start of November. Union leaders said this week that their 25,000 members will have to weigh the “risks and rewards” of continuing.