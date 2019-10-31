Wexit might be funny but the anger behind it isn’t

In today’s Big Story podcast, “Wexit” is somewhat of a laughable term, but the separation movement is gaining a lot of traction in Western Canada… especially in Alberta.

It’s not a new idea for Albertans, so where did this resurgence come from? What would it actually look like if the oil-dependent province separated from Canada? How is this different from the Quebec separatist movement? And what can Justin Trudeau do, if anything, to soothe tensions with the West?

Guest: Jason Markusoff, Maclean’s)

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.