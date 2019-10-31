Loading articles...

A top United Auto Workers officer faces embezzlement charges

DETROIT — A high-ranking United Auto Workers official is facing felony charges of embezzlement and fraud, and prosecutors say several top union officials conspired to steal more than $1.5 million from the union.

Prosecutors outlined the charges against Edward N. Robinson in a filing Thursday in federal district court in Detroit. Robinson is president of a UAW council in Missouri.

According to the filing, Robinson and six other top UAW officials conspired since 2010 to embezzle funds through schemes such as submitting false vouchers for conference expenses.

The Detroit News, citing sources familiar with the investigation, said one of the unnamed UAW officials is union President Gary Jones.

A UAW spokesman says the union takes any allegation of misuse of union funds very seriously.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 west of Whites in the collectors - two right lanes are blocked with a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Care to share your soggy #halloween2019 pics?? Winds starting to pick up now so time to put the spooky décor away…
Latest Weather
Read more