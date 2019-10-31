2 teens seriously wounded in East York shooting

Two teens have been seriously injured following reports of a shooting in East York.

Police say they responded to reports of multiple gunshots fired at the rear of a building on Cosburn Avenue just east of Pape Avenue around 9 p.m.

Police say they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso.

Paramedics say they transported two teenaged males to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

No word yet on what may have led to the shooting but police say a while male suspect, likely in his late teens or early 20s, was seen fleeing the area on foot.

The shooting makes a total of eight people who have been shot in three separate incidents within the last 24 hours.