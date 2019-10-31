Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 teens seriously wounded in East York shooting
by News Staff
Posted Oct 31, 2019 9:23 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 31, 2019 at 10:37 pm EDT
Two teenaged males suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in East York. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend
Two teens have been seriously injured following reports of a shooting in East York.
Police say they responded to reports of multiple gunshots fired at the rear of a building on Cosburn Avenue just east of Pape Avenue around 9 p.m.
Police say they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso.
Paramedics say they transported two teenaged males to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.
No word yet on what may have led to the shooting but police say a while male suspect, likely in his late teens or early 20s, was seen fleeing the area on foot.
The shooting makes a total of eight people who have been shot in three separate incidents within the last 24 hours.
Another BLM routine. Liberal Government really think ban hand guns will solve the gun crimes in GTA. Very funny.
Even more funny is that they got voted in by the majority of the population in GTA.
We pray for both the victims & the perpetrators in this crime. May God help them both. Pastor Tom Steers