2 deputies wounded, robbery suspect dead in West Virginia

ONA, W.Va. — Two sheriff’s deputies in West Virginia have been shot and wounded in an attack that also left a suspect dead.

News outlets report Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says deputies were investigating a robbery Wednesday when suspects became unco-operative and blocked deputies from entering a house. When the SWAT team was called to break down the door, someone inside the house began firing. The department says suspect Michael Pinkerman was killed during the exchange and deputy Jim Johnston was shot twice in a bulletproof vest covering his chest. Deputy Jared Cremeans was shot three times. Both officers were taken to a hospital and are recovering.

Zerkle told news outlets the deputies were heavily protected in SWAT gear.

He says Pinkerman’s father was also wounded and will likely face charges.

The Associated Press

