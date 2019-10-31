Loading articles...

19 killed when truck plummets into ravine in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine authorities say 19 people died when a carrying more than 40 people fell down a mountain ravine in the north.

Police say 22 other people aboard the truck, including the driver, were injured in the accident Thursday night in Conner town in Apayao province.

The truck was carrying mostly elderly farmers and villagers returning home after receiving seeds and financial help from local officials in nearby Kalinga province.

Officials say the brakes apparently failed and caused the driver to lose control of the truck on the road.

Many similar accidents have occurred in the Philippines’ sparsely populated northern mountains because of the poor condition of vehicles and roads and the lack of signs, railings and other safety features.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Bathurst is CLOSED at Burton. Avoid this area!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:00 PM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Heads up for the strong wind tonight. You might want to pack up as many Halloween 🎃 decorations as possible or you may n…
Latest Weather
Read more