Winnipeg police officer pleads guilty in driving death of pedestrian

The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. A Winnipeg police officer has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of a pedestrian. Crown and defence lawyers have jointly recommended Justin Holz be sentenced to 30 months in prison. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg police officer has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of a pedestrian.

Crown and defence lawyers have jointly recommended that Const. Justin Holz be sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Cody Severight was struck while crossing a street north of Winnipeg’s downtown in October 2017.

The 23-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

Holz had originally faced impaired driving charges in relation to the death.

Winnipeg’s police chief at the time said Holz was given a breathalyzer three to four hours after arresting officers suspected he might be impaired.

Two officers were placed on administrative leave after their conduct was questioned in the case, but the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba later concluded no charges against those officers would be laid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30.

The Canadian Press

