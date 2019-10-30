Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Warren's no top-dollar fundraiser pledge includes big caveat
by Brian Slodysko And Will Weissert, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 30, 2019 5:24 am EDT
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a campaign event, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Laconia, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren has been cheered by top progressives for vowing to swear off big-money fundraisers while seeking her party’s presidential nomination and should she advance to the general election.
But the Massachusetts senator also has continued to raise money for the Democratic Party at fundraisers featuring top-dollar donors. And she plans to keep doing so in the race against Donald Trump.
Critics say that amounts to having it both ways since, if Warren is the presidential nominee, there would be no difference between her campaign and the Democratic National Committee. They also note that Warren spent millions of dollars organizing fundraisers for years before she decided to shun them.
Warren says she has an obligation to help her party. But she’s less clear about if doing so might violate her pledge.
