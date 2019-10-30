Loading articles...

US to send security envoy, commerce secretary to ASEAN meet

Soldiers train in anti-terrorism drills in the Nonthaburi province, Thailand on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. The 35th annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) annual leaders' summit will be hosted in Thailand Nov. 2-4. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

BANGKOK — The White House has announced that a national security adviser and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will attend two summits in Thailand.

The announcement comes just days before the Associated of Southeast Asian Nations summit and East Asia summit near Thailand’s capital, where security is being ramped up.

The White House announcement said Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Robert C. O’Brien would lead the delegation.

Last year, Vice-President Mike Pence attended the summits in place of President Donald Trump. Trump attended the summits in 2017.

Sending an adviser in the place of the president or vice-president is likely to be viewed as a slight and a lack of U.S. interest in the region.

The summits include sideline meetings that involve the U.S. and other major countries.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
Toronto bound QEW over the Burlington Skyway just a single left lane open.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:17 PM
Multiple weather concerns over the next 2-3 days...here's a timeline breakdown to prepare you
Latest Weather
Read more