UN climate leaders scramble after Chile unrest cancels talks
by Ellen Knickmeyer And Frank Jordans, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 30, 2019 2:09 pm EDT
In this photo released by Chile’s presidential office, President Sebastian Pinera, left, accompanied by Chile's Forieng Minister Teodoro Ribera, right, and Environment Minister Carolina Schmidt, walk down a set of stairs prior to Pinera’s announcement that he is calling off the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Forum, APEC, and Climate Change COP25 Conference, at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Pinera said that the ongoing protests have led him to call off the two major international summits that his country had been scheduled to host. (Marcelo Segura/Chile’s Presidential Office via AP)
WASHINGTON — Chile’s decision to pull out as host of a United Nations climate conference leaves organizers scrambling for a second time to find a venue for the global climate strategy session.
The annual U.N. conference has become the go-to place for governments to co-ordinate climate change efforts. Brazil was the summit’s original host but cancelled last year after election of a right-wing president. Chile called off its plans Wednesday amid street protests. The cancellation comes a little more than a month before the conference was to start.
Experts describe this year’s summit as important for fine-tuning rules. That’s before a big 2020 summit where organizers will push countries to increase commitments on cutting fossil fuel emissions.
The U.N. says it’s seeking last-minute alternatives.
