Trump defends Alaska governor amid recall push

JUNEAU, Alaska — President Donald Trump is weighing in on efforts in Alaska aimed at recalling Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, with a decision expected soon on whether the initiative will advance.

In tweets Wednesday, Trump said Dunleavy is doing an “unbelievable job” and that Democrats are treating him unfairly.

Claire Pywell, who manages the Recall Dunleavy campaign, has said the group is not partisan.

State officials are expected to decide by Monday whether the recall moves forward.

The recall group says Dunleavy violated the law by not appointing a judge within a required timeframe and improperly used his veto authority to “attack the judiciary.”

Dunleavy, who took office in December, has in recent weeks done interviews with conservative news outlets defending his record.

Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

