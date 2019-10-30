Transportation Safety Board to release report on deadly Hydro One helicopter crash

The federal transportation safety watchdog is expected to release the findings of its probe of a Hydro One helicopter crash that killed four men nearly two years ago.

A preliminary investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada determined that an improperly secured tool bag hit the rear rotor of the helicopter before the aircraft crashed in eastern Ontario on Dec. 14, 2017.

The full board investigation was expected to examine helicopter maintenance records, pilot training, operational policies and previous occurrences involving the helicopter model involved.

The crash near Tweed, Ont. killed the pilot and three line workers who had recently boarded the aircraft.

They had departed from the base of a high-power transmission tower and were en route to a nearby staging area when the crash took place.

Investigators also found that two of the three seatbelts in the helicopter’s passenger area were unfastened.