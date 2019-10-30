Toronto, York Region elementary teachers to vote on strike action Wednesday

Public elementary school teachers in Toronto and York Region will decide Wednesday whether or not to take future strike action.

The votes will take place during Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) meetings at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and Markham Fairgrounds.

ETFO president Sam Hammond said the union’s goal is to reach an agreement at the central bargaining table without having to take job action.

Some of the union’s priorities include more support for students with special needs, class sizes and infrastructure and the protection of full-day kindergarten.

ETFO represents 83,000 teachers and educational professionals across the province. They have been without a contract since the end of August.