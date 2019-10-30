Loading articles...

Toronto, York Region elementary teachers to vote on strike action Wednesday

The headquarters of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario are seen in Toronto on Sept. 4, 2018. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

Public elementary school teachers in Toronto and York Region will decide Wednesday whether or not to take future strike action.

The votes will take place during Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) meetings at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and Markham Fairgrounds.

ETFO president Sam Hammond said the union’s goal is to reach an agreement at the central bargaining table without having to take job action.

Some of the union’s priorities include more support for students with special needs, class sizes and infrastructure and the protection of full-day kindergarten.

ETFO represents 83,000 teachers and educational professionals across the province. They have been without a contract since the end of August.

||||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
Five collisions on the major highways right now including the EB 403 east of Mavis and the EB Gardiner approaching Spadina. #GTA #TRAFFIC
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Showers late morning for #Toronto GTA and then a prolonged stretch of wet Wx through to early Friday. Just terrible…
Latest Weather
Read more