Loading articles...

Top Trump adviser next in impeachment hearing hot seat

WASHINGTON — Tim Morrison owes his job at the National Security Council to President Donald Trump. But on Thursday, Morrison’s testimony in the House impeachment inquiry could be central to a push to remove the president from office.

The White House adviser on Russia and Europe is the next NSC staffer to sit in the impeachment hearing hot seat

He’ll be navigating between his allegiance to Trump and co-operating with a probe denounced by the president, who has directed his staff not to testify.

Regardless of what he says, GOP lawmakers will be hard-pressed to dismiss Morrison, formerly a longtime Republican staffer at the House Armed Services Committee.

Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
SB 400 south of Sheppard - right lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 PM
Retweeted @JohnTory: There will be many little monsters out on our streets tomorrow in search of candy. Please slow down and drive carefully. #Hal…
Latest Weather
Read more