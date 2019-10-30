The Latest: Bolton said to warn about Giuliani Ukraine role

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):

7:47 a.m.

A State Department foreign service officer will tell Congress that former Trump national security adviser John Bolton expressed caution about the role of Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, as a go-between with Ukraine.

Christopher Anderson and Catherine Croft, another foreign service officer, are set to testify Wednesday in the House impeachment inquiry.

Anderson will tell lawmakers about a June meeting with Bolton in which Bolton said he supported increased White House engagement with the Ukraine government. But Anderson will say that Bolton also warned that Giuliani was a “key voice with the president on Ukraine” and that that could be an obstacle.

House Democrats are investigating Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter as Trump withheld military aid to the Eastern European nation. Giuliani was leading the push for the investigations.

__

12:08 a.m.

Investigators in the House impeachment inquiry expect to hear from two more government witnesses behind closed doors.

Testimony Wednesday is scheduled from two Ukraine experts at the State Department. Meanwhile, lawmakers are considering rules for public hearings and a potential impeachment vote against President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, an Army officer who serves on the National Security Council testified he twice raised concerns over the push to have Ukraine investigate Joe Biden.

In remarks prepared for his appearance, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman said he actually heard the July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine’s president. He said he didn’t think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen. He also expressed worry about the implications for U.S. support of Ukraine.

The Associated Press