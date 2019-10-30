Loading articles...

Texas attorney convicted of scamming drug traffickers

In this May 1, 2014 photo, Libertarian party candidate for Texas attorney general Jamie Balagia speaks in front of the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, about his election platform. Balagia, who made a name for himself defending people charged with drunken driving, was convicted Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, of federal corruption charges in connection with his scheme to shake down international drug traffickers. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

SHERMAN, Texas — A Texas lawyer has been convicted of corruption for scamming roughly $1.5 million from international drug traffickers.

Jamie Balagia, of Austin, was found guilty Tuesday of conspiracy to commit money laundering, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was also convicted of attempted violation of the Kingpin Act for accepting money from major drug traffickers.

Prosecutors say the 62-year-old Balagia, a Florida private investigator and a Colombian attorney scammed Colombian drug traffickers into paying “attorney fees” for acting as intermediaries with government officials who they said would accept bribes to dismiss criminal charges or reduce prison sentences.

There were no bribes or government officials involved.

Balagia claimed his co-defendants manipulated him.

He was convicted in Sherman, 65 miles (100 kilometres) north of Dallas

