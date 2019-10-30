Loading articles...

Tennessee man gets life in prison for killing wife at office

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to shooting his wife to death at the dentist’s office where she worked, months after she filed a restraining order against him.

News outlets report 64-year-old Harry Clint Weaver was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Under a plea deal he also pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and aggravated domestic assault.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said in February that Harry Weaver fatally shot Kelly Weaver as she worked. Witnesses said at a March hearing that he burst into the office and screamed at her: “I told you I was going to get you!” A patient in the office with a concealed carry permit shot Harry Weaver and held him until police arrived.

The Associated Press

