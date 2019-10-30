Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
South African police arrest foreigners camped at UN office
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 30, 2019 8:24 am EDT
JOHANNESBURG — Police in the South African city of Cape Town have used water cannons while dispersing and arresting scores of foreigners who have camped for weeks outside the U.N. refugee agency’s local office.
Some have told local media they seek relocation outside South Africa after a wave of attacks on foreigners in cities earlier this year. People screamed and there were scuffles during Wednesday’s confrontation.
The U.N. refugee agency didn’t immediately respond to questions. Last week, it issued a statement saying “false messages” were being circulated about resettlement and evacuation. It warned of fraudulent requests for fees for resettlement and said its services are free.
Police told the local TimesLIVE website they were helping to execute a court order after a landlord applied to evict people camping in the downtown arcade.