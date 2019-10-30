Loading articles...

Sheriff's deputy charged with assaulting patron at Iowa bar

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa sheriff says one of his deputies has been charged with assault after an off-duty confrontation with a fellow patron at a bar.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said Wednesday that he finds the allegations against deputy 48-year-old Robert Amos “extremely concerning” and that he has placed him on paid leave pending an internal investigation.

Gardner says Amos was arrested late Tuesday after a disturbance at a bar in Lisbon called Beau Dylan’s.

Amos was accused by witnesses of assaulting a bar patron and then leaving the establishment. Police officers later met with Amos at his home, where he was arrested and charged with misdemeanour assault.

Amos was released from custody after a court appearance Wednesday. He didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

The Associated Press

