Sentencing delay sought for baseball player accused of rapes
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 30, 2019 6:12 am EDT
GEORGETOWN, Del. — Attorneys for a former University of Delaware baseball player who is accused of a string of sexual assaults and was convicted in the first case brought to trial are seeking to delay his sentencing.
A judge scheduled a teleconference Wednesday with prosecutors and attorneys for 23-year-old Clay Conaway.
Conaway faces sentencing on Nov. 22 after being convicted last month of fourth-degree rape. The crime carries a maximum 15-year sentence but no mandatory prison time.
Conaway’s 21-year-old accuser drove to his house in 2018 three weeks after the two connected on the online meeting site Bumble and he sent her a nude picture of himself. She is among six women Conaway is charged with sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018. His next trial is set for early December.
