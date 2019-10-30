Loading articles...

Searchers look for man seen on YouTube falling on Mount Fuji

In this Aug. 27, 2019, photo, the shadow of Mt. Fuji is casted on clouds hanging below the summit, in Shizuoka prefecture, Japan. Japanese police are searching for a YouTuber seen falling while livestreaming his climb up Mt. Fuji. Police in the Shizuoka prefecture, home to Japan’s highest mountain, said a search by a 10-member rescue team continued Wednesda, Oct. 30, 2019 for a second day after the man was seen falling down the snow-covered slope near the peak. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOKYO — Japanese police are searching for a man who was seen falling while livestreaming his climb up Mount Fuji on YouTube.

Police in Shizuoka prefecture, home to Japan’s highest mountain, said 10 rescuers were searching for a second day Wednesday after the man was seen falling down a snow-covered slope near the peak.

The video, “Let’s Go to Snowy Mt. Fuji,” shows a man who identifies himself as TEDZU panting and saying his fingers are freezing and he has trouble operating his smartphone.

The man, walking along a fence and apparently nearing the summit, says he was slipping. The video showed him going feet up, his hiking gear hurtling away before ending abruptly.

Mount Fuji climbing season ended last month.

The Associated Press

