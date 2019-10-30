Loading articles...

Samsung Electronics says third quarter profit fell 56%

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Samsung Electronics says it operating profit for the last quarter fell by nearly 56%, with its robust smartphone and TV sales offset by a continuously weak market for computer chips.

The South Korean technology giant on Thursday reported an operating profit of 7.78 trillion won ($6.7 billion) for the July-September quarter, which represented a 55.7% drop from the same period last year.

Samsung says third-quarter revenue fell 5.3% to 62 trillion won ($53.4 billion).

Samsung is the world’s biggest maker of semiconductors and smartphones, but it has struggled with falling prices for DRAM and NAND memory chips since late last year.

The Associated Press

