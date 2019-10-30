Loading articles...

Right-wing Brazil president gives fiery Saudi Arabia speech

In this photo released by Emirates News Agency, WAM, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro talks during the Brazil-UAE Business Forum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (WAM via AP)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Brazil’s president has launched a fiery defence of his far-right government while on a visit to Saudi Arabia, blasting any criticism of his policies on recent fires in the Amazon region.

Jair Bolsonaro criticized French President Emmanuel Macron in a speech on Wednesday before the Future Investment Initiative and praised President Donald Trump.

Bolsonaro at one point said: “The Amazon region belongs to us.”

Scientists say the vast rainforest is a bulwark against global warming as its lush vegetation absorbs heat-trapping carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The moisture given off by its trees also affects rainfall patterns and climate across South America and beyond.

International outcry earlier this year led Bolsonaro to ban Amazon farmers from lighting fires for 60 days and send federal troops to help combat the blazes.

The Associated Press

