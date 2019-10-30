Loading articles...

Poll finds voters split on future of Andrew Scheer

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer reacts to a question following as he takes questions from the media in Toronto, Saturday, October 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Voters appear split when it comes to the political future of Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

A survey conducted by Mainstreet Research for iPolitics finds 50 per cent of voters believe Scheer should resign as leader after losing last week’s election to the Trudeau Liberals.

While some frustrated Conservatives have been calling for a Scheer’s resignation, the poll also finds that members of the Conservative party are not as enthusiastic about turfing their leader.

A little more than a third of those who identified as Conservative say they want him gone.

University of Toronto professor of political science Nelson Wiseman says, in modern Canadian politics the leader of a major party gets one kick at the can.

“If you’re the leader of a major party, you better win on your first outing or, not only one knife will come to get you, many will,” said Wiseman. “Look what happened to Stephane Dion. Look what happened to Michael Ignatieff. And once the NDP became one of the major parties, look what happened to Tom Mulcair.”

Scheer has said he plans to stay on as leader but in April he will have to survive a mandatory leadership review at the party’s convention.

