Loading articles...

Polish zoo to take in tigers stranded for days at the border

WARSAW, Poland — A zoo in western Poland is trying to save nine tigers from Italy that have been stranded for days in small cages at the border with Belarus. Another tiger in the group has already died.

Authorities in Belarus are refusing to let the transport in, saying the Italian caretakers have no visas and lack the necessary veterinary documents for the animals.

The shipment started off Oct. 22 from near Rome for a recipient in Russia but got stuck Saturday at Poland’s border with Belarus. Authorities say it has been difficult to give the tigers enough food and water in their truck cages.

Alarmed by the animals’ condition, city authorities in Poznan have allowed the Poznan Zoo to temporarily take the tigers in and let them rest before they are shipped to an animal welfare complex in Spain.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
Big event happening at the international center in Mississauga causing major delays at the intersection of Airport…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:18 AM
Special weather Statement issued for #Toronto GTA. Prolonged stretch of wet weather beginning late this morning. Ve…
Latest Weather
Read more