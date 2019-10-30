Loading articles...

Plane crashes near apartment complex in Atlanta area

ATLANTA — Authorities in the Atlanta area are responding to a plane crash near an apartment complex.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Deon Bentley told Atlanta station WSB-TV that crews are responding to the scene at the apartment complex near a highway.

It was not immediately known what kind of plane was involved or if there were any injuries.

The Associated Press

