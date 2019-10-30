Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
One dead, two others seriously injured in separate collisions
by News Staff
Posted Oct 30, 2019 10:37 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 30, 2019 at 10:40 pm EDT
File photo of an ambulance. CITYNEWS
One man is dead and two women have been taken to hospital after three separate collisions involving pedestrians.
Police were called to the area near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue around 8:15 p.m. to reports a man had been struck by a vehicle. A police officer attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
At around the same time, police responded to a call near McNicoll Avenue and McCowan Road where a woman suffered serious head injuries after being struck by a vehicle.
Police say around 9 p.m., another woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck on Ellesmere Road just east of Scarborough Golf Club Road.
