One dead, two others seriously injured in separate collisions

Last Updated Oct 30, 2019 at 10:40 pm EDT

File photo of an ambulance. CITYNEWS

One man is dead and two women have been taken to hospital after three separate collisions involving pedestrians.

Police were called to the area near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue around 8:15 p.m. to reports a man had been struck by a vehicle. A police officer attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At around the same time, police responded to a call near McNicoll Avenue and McCowan Road where a woman suffered serious head injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

Police say around 9 p.m., another woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck on Ellesmere Road just east of Scarborough Golf Club Road.

