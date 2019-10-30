Northam bounces back from blackface scandal to campaign

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is actively campaigning for Democratic legislative candidates ahead of Election Day.

It’s a sign of how far he’s come since a blackface scandal almost forced him from office in February.

There were nearly unanimous calls from within his own party to resign over the yearbook photo that shows someone in blackface and another person in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe. He first admitted he was in the picture, and then denied it the next day, but also acknowledged putting on blackface to imitate Michael Jackson at a dance contest decades ago.

Now the governor and First Lady Pam Northam are spending their weekends helping fellow Democrats canvass and get out the vote. His political action committee is making big donations to several candidates.

Alan Suderman And Ben Finley, The Associated Press