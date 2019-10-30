Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Northam bounces back from blackface scandal to campaign
by Alan Suderman And Ben Finley, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 30, 2019 11:11 am EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife, Pam, listens during a press conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam is actively campaigning for Democratic legislative candidates ahead of Election Day (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is actively campaigning for Democratic legislative candidates ahead of Election Day.
It’s a sign of how far he’s come since a blackface scandal almost forced him from office in February.
There were nearly unanimous calls from within his own party to resign over the yearbook photo that shows someone in blackface and another person in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe. He first admitted he was in the picture, and then denied it the next day, but also acknowledged putting on blackface to imitate Michael Jackson at a dance contest decades ago.
Now the governor and First Lady Pam Northam are spending their weekends helping fellow Democrats canvass and get out the vote. His political action committee is making big donations to several candidates.
