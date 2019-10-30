Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New York City expected to pass bill banning foie gras
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 30, 2019 1:05 am EDT
FILE - In this July 18, 2019 file photo, 8-week-old Moulard ducks feed freely in a cage-free barn at Hudson Valley Foie Gras duck farm in Ferndale, N.Y. The sale of foie gras in New York City is about to be a faux pas. City council members on Wednesday, Oct. 30, are expected to pass a bill that bans the sale of fattened liver of a duck at restaurants, grocery stores or shops. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
NEW YORK — The sale of foie gras (fwah-GRAH’) in New York City is about to be a faux pas (foh-PAH’).
City council members on Wednesday are expected to pass a bill that bans the sale of fattened liver of a duck at restaurants, grocery stores or shops.
A majority of council members have signed on to the bill, which also has the support of animal welfare advocates and other critics who say producing it involved force-feeding a bird by sticking a tube down its throat.
But vendors say it could mean trouble for farms outside the city that are premier U.S. producers of the French delicacy.
The bill would impose a $1,000 fine and up to one year behind bars on any restaurateur or grocery store owner who sells foie gras.