New York City expected to pass bill banning foie gras

FILE - In this July 18, 2019 file photo, 8-week-old Moulard ducks feed freely in a cage-free barn at Hudson Valley Foie Gras duck farm in Ferndale, N.Y. The sale of foie gras in New York City is about to be a faux pas. City council members on Wednesday, Oct. 30, are expected to pass a bill that bans the sale of fattened liver of a duck at restaurants, grocery stores or shops. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK — The sale of foie gras (fwah-GRAH’) in New York City is about to be a faux pas (foh-PAH’).

City council members on Wednesday are expected to pass a bill that bans the sale of fattened liver of a duck at restaurants, grocery stores or shops.

A majority of council members have signed on to the bill, which also has the support of animal welfare advocates and other critics who say producing it involved force-feeding a bird by sticking a tube down its throat.

But vendors say it could mean trouble for farms outside the city that are premier U.S. producers of the French delicacy.

The bill would impose a $1,000 fine and up to one year behind bars on any restaurateur or grocery store owner who sells foie gras.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

