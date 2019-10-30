The problem with Canada’s temporary migrant labour program

In today’s Big Story podcast, the stories are horrible, and there are a lot of them. Mistreatment at best, assault and abuse at worst. They sound like the stories you hear from the United States, about the exploitation of undocumented immigrants who cross the border to pick American crops. Except they’re happening here, while foreign workers pick ours.

So what’s wrong with Canada’s Seasonal Agricultural Worker program? Who’s to blame and can it be fixed? And why do so few Canadians even know this program exists, let alone what can happen to those who take part in it?

GUEST: Sara Mojtehedzadeh, Work and Wealth Reporter, Toronto Star (You can read Sara’s investigation right here)

