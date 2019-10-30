Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The problem with Canada’s temporary migrant labour program
by The Big Story
Posted Oct 30, 2019 5:15 am EDT
Mexican migrant workers make their way out of the cranberry field after a long day at the Maybog Farm in Richmond, B.C., November 6, 2012. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)
In today’s Big Story podcast, the stories are horrible, and there are a lot of them. Mistreatment at best, assault and abuse at worst. They sound like the stories you hear from the United States, about the exploitation of undocumented immigrants who cross the border to pick American crops. Except they’re happening here, while foreign workers pick ours.
So what’s wrong with Canada’s Seasonal Agricultural Worker program? Who’s to blame and can it be fixed? And why do so few Canadians even know this program exists, let alone what can happen to those who take part in it?
GUEST: Sara Mojtehedzadeh, Work and Wealth Reporter, Toronto Star (You can read Sara’s investigation right here)
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
