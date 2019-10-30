Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 30, 2019 9:46 am EDT
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are slipping in early trading on Wall Street as traders hold back ahead of an interest rate announcement from the Federal Reserve.
A number of individual companies were making big moves in early trading Wednesday after reporting their latest quarterly results.
General Electric jumped 9% after raising its forecast for a key measure of profitability, an encouraging sign that CEO Larry Culp’s plan to remake the industrial giant is making progress.
The Federal Reserve releases its latest decision on interest rates later Wednesday afternoon.
The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 3,032.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 32 points, or 0.1%, to 27,041. The Nasdaq fell 17 points, or 0.2%, to 8,257.
Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.83%.
