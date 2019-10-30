Loading articles...

Man charged with vandalizing religious structure at Jewish centre in Georgina

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. CITYNEWS

York regional police have charged a 35-year-old man after a religious structure was vandalized in Georgina earlier this month.

Police say a sukkah that had been built on property owned by the Chabad Jewish Centre of Georgina near Richmond Park Drive and The Queensway South was vandalized on October 19, around 9 p.m.

“Investigators have learned that the sukkah, which is a temporary hut constructed for use during the week-long Jewish festival of Sukkot, along with a sign on the property, had been vandalized,” police said in a release.

On Tuesday Saeed Ahmad, of Georgina, was arrested and charged with mischief in relation to religious property.

