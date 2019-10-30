Man charged in 2001 sexual assault of 13-year-old boy

A Toronto man has been charged in a sexual assault investigation dating back 18 years involving a then 13-year-old boy.

Police allege the man posed as a talent scout in 2001 and the boy was offered a “performance role in exchange for gifts and money.”

The boy was then allegedly sexually assaulted on one occasion in Scarborough.

James Alcock, 59, is facing one charge each of sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 14 years.

He appeared in court on Oct. 24.