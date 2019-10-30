Loading articles...

LIVE: Alleged victim continues testimony in College Street Bar sex assault trial

Gavin MacMillan, 41, and Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 31 (in collared shirt) are both charged with gang sexual assault. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

The alleged victim of a gang sex assault at the College Street Bar in Little Italy bar began her fourth straight day of testimony on Tuesday.
She contends she was repeatedly raped by the bar’s owner, Gavin MacMillan, and manager, Enzo De Jesus Carrasco.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to gang sexual assault, administering a stupefying drug and forcible confinement.

CityNews reporter Adrian Ghobrial is back in court. You can follow his tweets below, and check back later for a full report.

Warning: Some of the details in this thread are graphic

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 50 minutes ago
Eglinton from Brentcliffe to Leslie is closed for a police investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:18 AM
Special weather Statement issued for #Toronto GTA. Prolonged stretch of wet weather beginning late this morning. Ve…
Latest Weather
Read more