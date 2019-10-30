LIVE: Alleged victim continues testimony in College Street Bar sex assault trial

The alleged victim of a gang sex assault at the College Street Bar in Little Italy bar began her fourth straight day of testimony on Tuesday.

She contends she was repeatedly raped by the bar’s owner, Gavin MacMillan, and manager, Enzo De Jesus Carrasco.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to gang sexual assault, administering a stupefying drug and forcible confinement.

CityNews reporter Adrian Ghobrial is back in court. You can follow his tweets below, and check back later for a full report.

Warning: Some of the details in this thread are graphic