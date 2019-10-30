Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lebanese army opens major roads after premier's resignation
BEIRUT — Lebanese soldiers are reopening major roads that had been closed by protesters for nearly two weeks, paralyzing the country.
There was no significant resistance from protesters as army units with bulldozers took down barriers and tents set up in the middle of highways and major intersections on Wednesday.
The move comes a day after Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his government’s resignation after nearly two weeks of nationwide protests, in the first major win for the protest movement.
The leaderless protesters had mixed opinions on whether they should leave the streets or continue with their campaign, which has left banks, schools and other businesses shuttered since Oct. 18.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Tuesday on Lebanese leaders to “urgently” form a new government following Hariri’s resignation.
The Associated Press
