Judge cancels Dallas DA's contempt hearing from Guyger trial
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 30, 2019 6:45 pm EDT
DALLAS — A judge has postponed a hearing over whether to hold the Dallas County district attorney in contempt of court for allegedly violating a gag order during a police officer’s murder trial.
District Attorney John Creuzot had been set to appear in court Thursday over comments he made to a local TV station about a former Dallas officer Amber Guyger’s trial for shooting Botham Jean . But a senior judge on Tuesday called the hearing off and ordered another judge to oversee a dispute over whether the judge who issued the gag order must recuse herself.
Judge Tammy Kemp oversaw Guyger’s trial, which resulted in a guilty verdict and prison sentence. But Creuzot’s office contends Kemp should let another judge hear the contempt proceeding.
