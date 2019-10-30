Loading articles...

Hungary's Orban: Good relations with Russia are a necessity

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, greets Russian President Vladimir Putin upon his arrival in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Hungary has maintained friendly ties with Russia and long criticized the European Union's sanctions against Moscow. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary’s prime minster says good relations with Russia are a necessity because of his country’s geographical location.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday after hosting a meeting in Budapest with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Hungary, which depends greatly on Russian gas and oil, is trying to co-operate with Russia on issues like preventing migration to Europe, stabilizing the Middle East and aiding Christian communities around the world.

Analysts see Orban as Putin’s closest ally in the European Union. Hungary has long advocated for the end of sanctions against Russia for actions in Ukraine, saying they hurt the Hungarian economy.

Orban also said it was a priority to join the TurkStream gas pipeline, to run through Turkey, Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary, to increase supply routes to Hungary for Russian gas.

The Associated Press


