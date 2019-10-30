Four people shot in Greenhills neighbourhood

Four people have been shot in the Greenhills neighbourhood.

Police say they were called to Clearview Heights Road in the area of Trethewey Drive and Black Creek Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say all four have been transported to hospital, three of the four have been taken via emergency run, suggesting their injuries are very serious, possibly life-threatening.

An unconfirmed report said one person showed up in hospital with a gunshot wound, however, it’s unclear if they are a victim of this incident.

Police would not specify the ages or gender of the victims but an unconfirmed report said one of the victims is a “young female.”

Police say it’s possible there may be other victims in the area.

More to come