Former surfing executive to be sentenced in admissions case

FILE - In this July 24, 2019 file photo, Jeffrey Bizzack arrives at federal court in Boston where he pleaded guilty to charges in a college admissions bribery scandal. Bizzack is scheduled to be in court for sentencing on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

BOSTON — A former California business executive is returning to court to be sentenced in the college admissions scandal.

Jeffrey Bizzack, of Solana Beach, California, is scheduled to appear in Boston’s federal court Wednesday. The 59-year-old pleaded guilty in July to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Authorities say Bizzack paid $250,000 to get his son admitted to the University of Southern California in 2018 as a fake volleyball recruit.

Prosecutors are recommending nine months in prison and a $75,000 fine. Bizzack’s lawyers say he deserves probation and community service.

His lawyers say he contacted federal investigators as soon as he heard the scheme was uncovered and accepted responsibility before he was charged.

Bizzack is an entrepreneur and former executive at the World Surf League, the governing body for professional surfers.

The Associated Press

