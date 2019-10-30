Loading articles...

For migrants, stopover in Yemen often means rape and torture

In this Aug. 1, 2019 photo, an Ethiopian Tigray migrant who was imprisoned by traffickers for months, lies on a gurney accompanied by a nurse at the Ras al-Ara Hospital in Lahj, Yemen. Nurses gave him fluids but he died several hours later. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

RAS AL-ARA, Yemen — Tens of thousands of East African migrants depart for Yemen each year hoping to pass through to Saudi Arabia, where good jobs await.

The migrants leave home with dreams of escaping poverty. They trek through mountains and deserts, sandstorms and 113-degree temperatures, surviving on crumbs of bread and salty water from ancient wells.

They will spend up to six hours crammed in a wooden smuggling boat to cross the narrow strait between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

But many who land in the Yemeni town of Ras Al-Ara are imprisoned in hidden compounds while their families are shaken down for money. In these compounds they are subject to daily beatings, rapes and torture.

Nearly the entire population of this coastal city profits from the human smuggling trade.

Maggie Michael, The Associated Press




























Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CRASH - Westbound Gardiner west of Humber Bridge. Two left lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:17 PM
Multiple weather concerns over the next 2-3 days...here's a timeline breakdown to prepare you
Latest Weather
Read more